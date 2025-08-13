Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,187 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,283,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 553,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 507,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.81%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

