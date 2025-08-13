Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 796 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

