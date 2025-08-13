Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $619,828.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,830.02. The trade was a 48.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $308,222.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $74,451.50. The trade was a 80.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,417 shares of company stock worth $6,352,511. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of RYTM opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $96.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.