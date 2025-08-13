Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $111.87.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

