Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,250,000 after acquiring an additional 926,126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11,913.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 795,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 802,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 628,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2%

AEE stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.