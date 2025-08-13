Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.