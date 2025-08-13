Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BNDW stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
