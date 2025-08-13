Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

