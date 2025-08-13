Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.