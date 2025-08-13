Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.