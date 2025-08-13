Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

NYSE:QBTS opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,670.40. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $208,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 119,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,554.92. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

