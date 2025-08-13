Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Datadog by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $5,576,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,883,847.43. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $1,115,699.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 380,281 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,564.80. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,128 shares of company stock worth $103,643,782 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

