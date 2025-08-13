Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after buying an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after buying an additional 475,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $87,148,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,793,000 after buying an additional 262,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

