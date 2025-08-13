Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.55. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

