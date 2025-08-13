Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,878 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 536.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 935,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 193,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider William Eldredge acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $25,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,514. This trade represents a 188.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin R. Albe, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,920 shares of company stock valued at $300,382.

NYSE:FINS opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%.

