Chime Financial’s (CHYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

CHYM has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHYM

Chime Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $29.76 on Monday. Chime Financial has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $528.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Chime Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.