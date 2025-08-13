Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 10th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies headquartered in mainland China that trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as well as on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or abroad via ADRs. They offer investors a way to participate in the growth of China’s economy but can carry unique risks related to local regulations, market structure, and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $20.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,050. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded up $18.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,918. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,190.83.

