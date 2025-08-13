Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Unloaded Rep. James Comer

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently sold shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Churchill Downs stock on July 3rd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 7/3/2025.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28,864.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 510,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,045 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,311 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $19,267,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

