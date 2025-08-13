Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cinemark by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cinemark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $3,587,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $508,000.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Cinemark stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

