Citigroup Increases Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $22.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $907.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $69,725.82. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,883,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,672,436.24. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,091.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,113.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

