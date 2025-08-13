Citigroup Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $5.50

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

