Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $39,593,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,107,000 after buying an additional 9,691,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $19,172,000. Atairos Partners GP Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $17,602,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,273,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 2,236,942 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

