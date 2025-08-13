ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLIR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

