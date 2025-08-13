Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,124,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after purchasing an additional 419,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 295,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.1%

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

