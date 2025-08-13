Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,383 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after acquiring an additional 645,521 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 235,842 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,516,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,423,295.20. This represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,105,078 shares of company stock worth $103,810,876. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -88.99%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.