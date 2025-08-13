Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of CCOI opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.015 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,245. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,105,078 shares of company stock worth $103,810,876. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,845,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.