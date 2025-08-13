CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $88,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

