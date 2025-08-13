Comparing Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Sportswear and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 1 5 1 0 2.00 Crocs 1 4 9 0 2.57

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus target price of $60.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Crocs has a consensus target price of $108.9231, suggesting a potential upside of 39.82%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Crocs has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93% Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Crocs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.37 billion 0.82 $223.27 million $3.92 12.90 Crocs $4.10 billion 1.04 $950.07 million $3.73 20.88

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Columbia Sportswear on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.