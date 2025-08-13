Comparing FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FLUENT and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FLUENT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLUENT -12.82% -95.81% -24.75% Omnicom Group 8.67% 33.62% 5.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLUENT and Omnicom Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLUENT $254.62 million 0.18 -$29.28 million ($1.81) -1.25 Omnicom Group $15.69 billion 0.91 $1.48 billion $6.97 10.58

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than FLUENT. FLUENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of FLUENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of FLUENT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FLUENT has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FLUENT and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLUENT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Omnicom Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

FLUENT presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $94.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. Given FLUENT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FLUENT is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats FLUENT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLUENT

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and life sciences, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FLUENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLUENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.