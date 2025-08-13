Comparing Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -815.81% N/A -644.80% Moleculin Biotech N/A -278.80% -100.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $620,000.00 58.91 -$4.76 million N/A N/A Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$21.76 million N/A N/A

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Moleculin Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 504.14%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs. The company is also developing WP1066, an immune/transcription modulator designed to inhibit phosphorylated signal transducer and activator of transcription and other oncogenic transcription factors targeting brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. In addition, it develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat viruses, as well as cancer indications, including brain tumors, and pancreatic and other cancers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

