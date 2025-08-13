Comparing Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) & Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.30 billion 2.05 $1.20 billion $25.60 20.16 Maison Luxe $8.04 million 0.02 $1.67 million $0.01 0.03

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Maison Luxe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.45% 49.73% 20.15% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ulta Beauty and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 12 12 0 2.44 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $473.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.34%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Maison Luxe on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

