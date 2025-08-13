Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 131.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 14.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

