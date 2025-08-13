Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 4,222 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

