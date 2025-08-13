CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $59.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th.

CNMD stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CONMED has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,747,000 after purchasing an additional 360,336 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,900,000 after purchasing an additional 311,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,489,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

