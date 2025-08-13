Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 6675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $513.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

