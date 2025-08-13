Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 250,916 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof998% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,859 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3%

XLP stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

