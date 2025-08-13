Contrasting Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) and Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and Bollinger Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -132.82% -35.99% -21.51% Bollinger Innovations -4,760.68% -2,736.27% -246.76%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million 0.52 -$44.87 million N/A N/A Bollinger Innovations $1.09 million 2.19 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Cenntro has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Innovations.

Summary

Cenntro beats Bollinger Innovations on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

