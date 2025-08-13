Copa (NYSE:CPA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPA. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $120.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Copa has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $121.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $842.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.12 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 529,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $46,433,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,311,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,279.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 300,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,151,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

