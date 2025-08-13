Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Craig Hallum cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Core Scientific stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

