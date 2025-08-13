CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.77% of CoreCivic worth $39,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 592,070 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,428.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 448,848 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1,398.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 411,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 384,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,852,000 after buying an additional 267,198 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreCivic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $86,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,790. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

