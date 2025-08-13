Cormark Upgrades Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to Moderate Buy

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Verano Price Performance

Verano stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Verano has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $465.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 40.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $202.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verano will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.