Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter.
Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.00 million. On average, analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corporacion America Airports Stock Up 2.0%
Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Corporacion America Airports
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
