Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.26). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.00 million. On average, analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

