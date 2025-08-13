Coty (COTY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Coty Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Coty by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,534 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

