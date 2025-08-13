Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.34% of Cousins Properties worth $759,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 345.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

