Critical Analysis: Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ondas alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Hayden Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -412.92% -232.07% -47.40% Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ondas and Hayden Hall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ondas presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.24%. Given Hayden Hall’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hayden Hall is more favorable than Ondas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Hayden Hall”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $7.19 million 107.14 -$38.01 million ($0.58) -7.40 Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hayden Hall has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Summary

Ondas beats Hayden Hall on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Hayden Hall

(Get Free Report)

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.