Critical Contrast: Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) vs. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Agritek alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agritek and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agritek 0 0 0 0 0.00 Expensify 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Expensify has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Agritek.

This table compares Agritek and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agritek N/A N/A N/A Expensify -10.72% -12.02% -8.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agritek and Expensify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agritek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expensify $139.24 million 1.04 -$10.06 million ($0.16) -11.25

Agritek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expensify.

Summary

Expensify beats Agritek on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agritek

(Get Free Report)

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.