Critical Contrast: Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Tamboran Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sasol alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sasol and Tamboran Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tamboran Resources 0 1 3 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tamboran Resources has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.85%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than Sasol.

1.2% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sasol and Tamboran Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.72 billion 0.24 -$2.37 billion $2.27 2.38 Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Tamboran Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol.

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tamboran Resources beats Sasol on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, macrogol/polyethylene glycol, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, and MIBK and ethyl acetate products; and fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, alpha-hydroxy acids ester, waxes, diluents, guerbet alcohols, biosurfactants, C6-C20+ alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, paraffins/isoparaffins, parafols, amines, alkylphenols, and sulfates. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, blends, lubrication packages, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertilizer additives, and specialty solvents. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops and implements GTL and CTL ventures; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.