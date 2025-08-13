Critical Review: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JELD-WEN and UFP Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN $3.78 billion 0.13 -$189.02 million ($4.06) -1.38 UFP Industries $6.54 billion 0.92 $414.56 million $5.76 17.80

Profitability

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JELD-WEN and UFP Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN -10.03% -1.60% -0.35% UFP Industries 5.31% 10.95% 8.48%

Volatility & Risk

JELD-WEN has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Industries has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JELD-WEN and UFP Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN 1 7 0 0 1.88 UFP Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

JELD-WEN presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. UFP Industries has a consensus price target of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than UFP Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of UFP Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of JELD-WEN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of UFP Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UFP Industries beats JELD-WEN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as trim boards, glasses, hardware and locks, window screens, and molded door skins, as well as miscellaneous installation and other services. The company sells its products under the JELD-WEN, AuraLast, MiraTEC, Extira, LaCANTINA, MMI Door, Karona, ImpactGard, JW, Aurora, IWP, True BLU, ABS, Siteline, National Door, Low-Friction Glider, Hydrolock, VPI, AURALINE, FINISHIELD, MILLENNIUM, TRUFIT, EPICVUE, EVELIN, Swedoor, Dooria, DANA, Mattiovi, Zargag, Alupan, Domoferm, Kellpax, and HSE brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, retail home centers, and building product dealers, as well as homebuilders, contractors, and consumers. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non- aluminum railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut-to-size dimensional and board lumber, plywoods, and oriented strand boards; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

