CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $461.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $461.1667.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $435.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $240.01 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.