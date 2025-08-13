Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – August 11th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Dell Technologies, Motorola Solutions, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver products or services—like encryption software, network monitoring tools, and incident-response consulting—designed to protect digital systems, data, and networks from unauthorized access, malware, and other cyber threats. As businesses and governments increasingly prioritize defenses against hacking, ransomware, and data breaches, these stocks often appeal to investors seeking growth opportunities tied to the expanding market for digital security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.04. 12,272,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765,371. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.18. 4,459,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $430.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $235.60 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 6,858,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,065. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.46. 2,051,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,951. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

NYSE MSI traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.20 and a 200 day moving average of $427.27. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 760,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

