D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.39 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 993,401 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 180,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

